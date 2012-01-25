NEW DELHI Jan 25 India and Thailand will sign a free trade agreement by the middle of this year, Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

"I hope this free trade agreement with India will be in place by the middle of this year," Shinawatra said in a speech at a business conference in India's capital New Delhi.

She also said the proposed agreement will be one of the main points of the discussion when she meets Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh later on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of the stuttering Doha world trade talks, India has pushed a slew of trade agreements with the likes of Japan and Malaysia. It also hopes to sign a similar deal with the European Union, its biggest trade partner. (Reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)