MUMBAI Shares in Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS) rose as much as 16 percent in early trade on Thursday, a day after its UK-based parent Thomas Cook Group Plc (TCG.L) said it will look to sell its stake in the Indian travel operator.

Shares in the company rose their maximum daily limit of 20 percent on Wednesday after the announcement.

India's Mercury Travels, Cox & Kings (COKI.NS), Chinese firm HNA and foreign exchange group Travelex could be interested in Thomas Cook's Indian business, the Economic Times newspaper reported last month.

The shares were up 11 percent at 59.80 rupees at 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT). The overall market was down 0.2 percent.

