DHARAMSALA, India, March 20 Exiled Tibetans
across India and overseas started voting on Sunday to elect a
political leader for the next five years, in a bid to help
sustain their struggle to secure complete autonomy for
Chinese-ruled Tibet.
Men and women in colourful dresses formed long queues
outside temporary polling booths in a Buddhist temple in
Dharamsala, a town in India's Himalayan foothills where a
community of Tibetans lives in exile with the Dalai Lama.
The second such election follows a decision by the Dalai
Lama, the 80-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate, to relinquish his
political authority and vest it in a democratic system that
could outlast him.
China does not recognise the government that represents more
than 100,000 exiled Tibetans living mainly in India, Nepal and
Bhutan.
Concern about the spiritual leader's health, after his
admission to a U.S. hospital this year for treatment, has
reinforced the importance of the vote to keeping the issue of
Tibet alive.
The "Sikyong", or elected leader, will be solely responsible
for political and diplomatic decisions, as the charismatic monk
steps back from the limelight amid uncertainty over how his
successor will be chosen.
Tibetan Buddhism holds that the soul of a senior lama is
reincarnated in the body of a child after he dies. China says it
must sign off on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, who fled
into exile in 1959 after a failed uprising.
The contest will decide who leads the parliament of the
Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Dharamsala.
Exiled Tibetans consider the CTA to be their legitimate
government, but no country recognises it. China has lobbied to
sideline the Dalai Lama from the international circuit, although
he did address an audience in Geneva last week despite those
efforts.
