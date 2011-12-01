* Karmapa Lama says China should listen to Tibetan concerns
* Sometimes questions whether he was right to escape to
India
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 Tibet's Karmapa Lama is
revered by followers as a 900-year-old soul in the body of a
youth, and tipped to assume the mantle of Tibetan spiritual
leadership when the present Dalai Lama dies.
But the 26-year-old who is the current embodiment of the
Karmapa Lama, a sacred role in Tibetan Buddhism, shies from the
expectations that surround him.
"I don't want to put on anybody's shoes," said the
shaven-headed Karmapa Lama, whose youth, religious standing and
daring escape across the Himalayas mean many young Tibetans see
him as a natural successor to the Dalai Lama as figurehead.
"His Holiness is the overall spiritual leadership, no one
can replace him," the Karmapa Lama said in an interview with
Reuters on Tuesday, referring to the Dalai Lama.
"My brain is not made for politics," he said in stilted
English. He also speaks Mandarin Chinese and Tibetan.
Yet this shy young man in thick glasses could become a key
player in shaping the political fate of Tibet, the remote
mountainous region beset by tensions over Chinese rule.
The Karmapa Lama, also known as Ogyen Trinley Dorje, is one
of the highest figures in Tibetan Buddhism, along with the Dalai
Lama and Panchen Lama, each overseeing different arms of their
faith. Lama means "monk."
After the Dalai Lama, the Karmapa Lama is the most eminent
of them to have fled Chinese rule of Tibet, which Communist
forces occupied from 1950. Despite his escape in 2000, the
Karmapa Lama remains recognised by Beijing as the 17th
incarnation of his spiritual lineage, something that could help
him reach out to China.
He belongs to a religious order different from the Dalai
Lama's, and so will not take on that title. Yet, many Tibetans
believe he is nevertheless capable of taking on some of the
aging Dalai Lama's functions, including international lobbying.
The Karmapa Lama, though, dismissed the idea that Tibetan
aspirations for self-rule could be realised purely through
international pressure.
"The painful reality of the Tibetan people is something
between Tibet and China," he said, warning Tibetans should not
expect other countries to resolve their problems. "If two people
need to talk it is best they meet face to face."
The Dalai Lama devolved political power to an elected leader
this year so there are no longer any formal political roles for
Tibet's senior Lamas, but the respect given to them and their
huge followings makes them influential figures.
Even so, the Karmapa Lama has taken to heart subjects close
to his mentor, including environmentalism and modernising
Tibetan culture. He heads the large Kagyu order of Tibetan
Buddhism and is sought out by thousands of adepts each year.
The Karmapa Lama, who last month called on Tibetans to stop
a series of self-immolations in protest at oppressive Chinese
rule, said China should not treat his people's demands for fair
treatment as political or separatist.
"It has nothing to do with waving of flags with political
slogans, it has to do with a definite real issue of happiness
and suffering -- the well-being of our people," he said, peering
through thick-lensed, frameless glasses.
BORN IN A TENT
It has been a long journey for the young man born in a tent
to a nomadic family in Chinese-controlled Tibet, then identified
as the 17th incarnation of the Karmapa Lama when he was seven.
"The memory of my childhood is very vivid and refreshingly
pleasant, I was born in a very natural environment," he said,
speaking in a plush Delhi hotel surrounded by shopping malls.
"In this nomadic wilderness removed from the rest of
townships, you didn't even know you were under the Communist
government, you had your own small world all to yourself."
That way of life in some of the remotest regions of the
world is now under pressure from Chinese policies to settle and
house nomads.
"Now it will be changed I think, the Chinese want to push
everybody to building houses and roads and buy motorbikes and
all things. I don't want to go back."
The Karmapa Lama said there had been benefits for Tibetans
from economic changes brought by the Chinese but said people did
not believe the policies were sincere.
But he also worries about consumerism, he added.
With some wistfulness, the Karmapa said his time in India
has been more gruelling than he anticipated when he set off on
his escape through freezing mountains at breathlessly high
altitudes.
Accused by detractors of being a Chinese spy, he also came
under fire this year when Indian police seized $1.6 million
including quantities of Chinese currency from his monks.
He and his aides deny any wrongdoing. Donations from the
benefactors who flock to meet the Karmapa Lama from all corners
of the world, including Tibetans from China, account for the
large amounts of money, they say.
Adding to his headaches, Ogyen Trinley Dorje has a rival
claimant to the title of Karmapa, although the rival does not
share Dorje's close relationship with the Dalai Lama.
The Karmapa Lama lives in a monastery backed by high
mountains in northern India, but he is a guest there of the
Dalai Lama's order. Part of the money seized in February was
destined to buy land to build him a permanent home, aides say.
He said his calling was to help Tibetans better cope with
realities of the 21st century.
"The world is in a very fluid situation right now, changing,
like what's going on in the Arab world, it is something people
really need to note," he said. "There is a call for some drastic
change and that needs to be taken into account."
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Benjamin Kang Lim
and Ronald Popeski)