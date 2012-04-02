NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 2 India's Titan
Industries, a jewellery maker promoted by the Tata
group, has got approval from the government to directly import
gold, its key raw material, said a government official, a move
which will help the company save its operating costs.
Shares of Titan Industries closed at 6.23 percent higher at
242.8 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
"They (the company) can plan their own procurement and not
depend on anybody," said Nayan Pansare, a director with Yes
Jewellery, who also advises jewellery companies.
"We will allow anybody (private party) who is an actual
user, but won't allow anybody to import just for trading
purpose," said Anup K. Pujari, India's director general of
foreign trade, told Reuters.
India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, allows
authorised agencies and state-owned companies like MMTC to
import gold.
Rajesh Exports, which exports jewellery is among
the private firms that are given permission to import gold.
At 13:32 GMT on Monday, the most-active gold for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) quoted
0.4 percent lower at 27,905 Indian rupees ($547.7) per 10 grams.
India imports majority of its 900 tonnes of gold
requirements.
($1=50.9450 rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)