By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Oct 15 Tobacco companies in India
will have to stamp health warnings across 85 percent of the
surface of cigarette packs and other products, the Health
Ministry said on Wednesday, joining nations such as Thailand and
Australia with stringent marketing rules.
Up to 900,000 Indians die every year of diseases related to
tobacco use, the government said in 2010. That number could
reach 1.5 million by 2020 if users cannot drop the habit, the
International Tobacco Control Project estimates.
Besides illustrations showing the negative effects of
smoking, packets will be required to carry the word "WARNING"
and the phrase "Smoking causes throat cancer", the Health
Ministry said. Similar warnings would be required on other
tobacco products.
"(This) will tell each and everyone, including potential
users of cigarettes, that tobacco means nothing else except
death," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
"The war against tobacco consumption is very important for
everybody to win."
The new rules take effect from April 1 next year and mandate
printed warnings on the front and back of the packages, the
ministry said.
They require 60 percent of the pack's surface to carry
pictorial warnings, with written warnings on another 25 percent.
Currently, 20 percent of the surface is covered in warnings,
according to a recent report.
India ranked 136th on a list of 198 countries that use
pictures on packs to warn off smokers, the report said.
Thailand, Australia and Uruguay all require that 80 percent
or more of the surface of a cigarette packet be covered with
warnings. Australia has adopted plain packaging to prohibit
display of a tobacco company's logos.
TOBACCO PROBLEM
Other than cigarettes, Indians consume tobacco in several
forms, including chewing tobacco called 'gutka' and hand-rolled
traditional cigarettes called 'beedis'. Several states have
imposed a ban on gutka sales.
But such bans and several other anti-tobacco and smoke-free
laws have not been implemented effectively, leaving Indians
vulnerable to addiction and ill health.
In 2011, tobacco-related diseases suffered by people aged
between 35 and 69 cost the economy more than 1.4 trillion rupees
($23 billion), the government said.
Tobacco control activist Shailesh Vaite welcomed the
packaging move, saying it would deter people from consuming
tobacco products. However he called for more steps, including
higher taxes and a ban on advertising at counters selling them.
"This will reduce the appeal of such products and attacks
one of the last advertising avenues for the tobacco industry,"
said Vaite, who is also a member of the Framework Convention
Alliance for Tobacco Control, a group of more than 350 global
organisations.
"If there is a stronger reaction (from companies), we would
like the government to hold its ground," he said.
ITC Ltd, India's biggest cigarette maker, and
Godfrey Phillips, another manufacturer, declined to
comment on the Health Ministry's notification.
Tobacco Institute of India (TII), a body representing the
cigarette industry, complained the industry was not consulted
before passing the notification.
"The proposed warnings are unreasonable, drastic and
impractical to implement and enforce," TII's director Syed M.
Ahmad told Reuters in a statement.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Janet Lawrence)