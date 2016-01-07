* Lawmakers raise questions on links between tobacco, cancer
* Panel asks if warnings will hurt tobacco farmers
* Activists allege panel supporting industry's view
* Tobacco industry against proposed rules
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Jan 8 A parliamentary panel in India
reviewing whether to put larger health warnings on cigarette
packets has asked the health ministry for evidence to show that
such a move would cut tobacco consumption, according to
documents reviewed by Reuters.
The panel, which has been criticised before by tobacco
control activists for apparent conflict of interest as one of
its members owns a tobacco business, sent a list of 32 questions
to the federal ministry in October.
It asked the ministry to explain which ingredients in
tobacco cause cancer and whether previous government surveys
showed that graphic warnings led to a drop in tobacco usage,
which is linked to as many as 900,000 deaths a year in India,
the world's second-largest tobacco producer.
Some questions cited concerns that larger warnings can hurt
tobacco farmers and boost illicit trade. That surprised
officials as they appeared to toe the industry line rather than
focus on public health, ministry sources said.
One federal health official said they thought the questions
were "almost identical to objections raised by the industry."
"The panel is playing into the tobacco industry's ploy,"
said Shailesh Vaite, a member of the Framework Convention
Alliance for Tobacco Control, a group of more than 350 global
organizations.
Panel chairman Dilip Gandhi denied the panel had been
influenced by the tobacco industry, and said it expects to have
a report on its findings within 45 days. He declined to comment
on the list of questions sent to the health ministry.
Shyama Charan Gupta, a panel member who runs a company that
makes traditional hand-rolled "beedi" cigarettes, said he has
recused himself from the issue of tobacco warnings. He remains
on the panel, which scrutinises several other regulations.
The Tobacco Institute of India (TII) - which represents
hundreds of local manufacturers in India's $6 billion cigarette
market as well as bigger firms such as ITC Ltd,
part-owned by British American Tobacco Plc - said it
held talks with the parliamentary panel in July.
"Regulatory impositions adversely impact the livelihood of
farmers, the legal cigarette business," said Syed Mahmood Ahmad,
director of the TII.
The group did not comment on the panel's questions to the
ministry, but has previously said bigger packaging warnings are
"unreasonable" and "impractical". ITC declined to comment.
The health ministry first proposed in October 2014 that 85
percent of a cigarette packet's surface area should carry health
warnings, up from 20 percent. That was opposed by the tobacco
industry and put on hold after the parliamentary panel said it
needed to analyse the impact on the industry. The move has also
been challenged in courts.
The government has put the number of Indians using tobacco,
including smokeless tobacco, at around 275 million, and the TII
estimates the industry provides a living for 45.7 million
people.
India ranks 136th of 198 nations that use health warnings on
cigarette packs, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Graphic warnings appear to have yielded results in some
countries. A 2013 study in Canada, for example, showed that
smoking dropped by up to a fifth after the adoption of graphic
warning labels.
RISK OF DELAY
Such communication between the parliamentary panel and the
health ministry, which has not previously been reported, risks
further delaying the measures, activists and health ministry
officials said.
The ministry has defended its proposal, and told the panel
that extensive research proves "conclusively" that tobacco
causes cancer, a review of the ministry's responses shows.
In one question, the panel said the proposed increase in the
size of the packaging warnings was "skewed", and it questioned
how it would cut tobacco use, especially among young people. It
asked if there was any research planned for "evolving" a less
harmful tobacco crop.
The ministry said it believes all forms of tobacco are
harmful and addictive, and there is no safe level of tobacco,
according to the documents. It cited several studies in its
defence.
The panel also asked whether the ministry had data to show
how many cancer cases were directly linked to tobacco, and which
were the main harmful ingredients in it. In reply, the ministry
said cigarettes contain more than 7,000 chemicals, including
nicotine, tar and radioactive components.
