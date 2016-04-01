NEW DELHI, April 1 Indian cigarette makers have
shut their factories from Friday due to ambiguity over new
warning rules on packs, a leading industry lobby group said on
Friday.
The Tobacco Institute of India, which says its members
account for 98 percent of local sales of duty-paid cigarettes,
said in a statement it estimated the production halt would cause
the industry a loss of 3.5 billion rupees ($53 million) a day.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that
India must implement rules on printing larger health warnings on
cigarette and other tobacco packs, days after a parliamentary
panel called for a reduction in the size of the proposed
warnings to protect the industry.
($1 = 66.3987 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Alexander Smith)