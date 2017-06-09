Torrent Power (TOPO.NS) on Friday invited suppliers to fill its demand for 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) across a three-year period starting in 2018, according to a tender document.

The company is seeking three cargoes per quarter from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, the document showed.

Offers must be submitted no later than June 30 and Torrent Power will seek to evaluate offers by July 6, it said.

The power plant operator owns 1 million tonnes of LNG import capacity annually at Petronet's Dahej terminal.

