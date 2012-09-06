NEW DELHI, Sept 6 Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and India's Kirloskar Group, plans to invest 9 billion rupees ($161 million) by March to expand its plant in Bangalore, its vice chairman, Vikram Kirloskar said on Thursday.

Toyota Kirloskar plans to raise the output at its plant by 100,000 cars by March from its current production of 210,000 cars, Kirloskar said. ($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)