MUMBAI, April 19 India's Karnataka state
government has ordered Toyota Motor Corp and its union
to restore normal operations at its local factories immediately
after a month-long standoff between the Japanese auto maker and
its workers, the company said.
The move comes after many unionised workers at Toyota's two
Indian plants near the southern city of Bangalore refused to
return to work despite the ending of a lockout last month over a
pay dispute.
Neither Toyota nor union officials at the Karnataka plants
were reachable for comment over how they would respond to the
order.
"The government of Karnataka, in order to maintain
industrial peace and harmony, has issued an order asking the
company and the union to restore normalcy in operations
immediately," a Toyota statement said on Saturday.
"All relevant issues between the workers and the management
have been referred for adjudication," it said.
It gave no further details.
The Indian unit of the Japanese auto maker, Toyota Kirloskar
Motor Private Ltd (TKM), had lifted the lockout but required its
workers to sign a good conduct agreement before returning to
work. Workers have refused to sign the undertaking, according to
the union president.
The company had started limited operations with the help of
non-unionised workers and supervisors. It also has said some
union members had returned to work.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)