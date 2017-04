A small trawler passes in front of merchant vessels anchored outside the port of Mumbai, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI India will release trade data for July at 1300 IST (0730 GMT) on Monday, a government statement said.

Last month, the trade deficit narrowed to $12.24 billion from a seven-month high in the previous month, helped by a slowdown in gold imports. However, it could again shoot up as gold imports rose in July, according to finance ministry estimates.

