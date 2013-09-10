Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion in August, helped by a double digit rise in merchandise exports, provisional government data showed on Tuesday, offering some respite for the troubled rupee currency.

Merchandise exports rose 12.97 percent in August to $26.14 billion from a year earlier. Imports fell 0.68 percent year-on-year to $37.05 billion.

"We are closing the trade gap," Trade Minister Anand Sharma told reporters at a press conference.

The rupee has been hammered down in a sell-off in emerging currencies as foreign investors readjust their exposure to markets like India, anticipating higher interest rates in the United States.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 68.85 against the dollar last month on concerns over New Delhi's ability to fund its bloated trade deficit.

