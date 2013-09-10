MUMBAI, Sept 10 India will release its August trade data at 2:30 pm local time or 0900 GMT on Tuesday, according to a government statement.

India's merchandise exports posted double-digit growth in the month of August, while imports were "contained", Trade Secretary S. R. Rao said on Monday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)