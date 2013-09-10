Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, Sept 10 India will release its August trade data at 2:30 pm local time or 0900 GMT on Tuesday, according to a government statement.
India's merchandise exports posted double-digit growth in the month of August, while imports were "contained", Trade Secretary S. R. Rao said on Monday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)