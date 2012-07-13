NEW DELHI, July 13 India's trade deficit is expected to narrow in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 from the previous year, Anup Pujari, director general of foreign trade, told reporters on Friday.

India posted a trade deficit of $184.9 billion in the financial year 2011/12. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias Williams; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)