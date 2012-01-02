A truck passes shipping containers stacked at the Container Terminal at the Cochin Port on Willingdon Island in Kerala July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

NEW DELHI India's November exports rose an annual 3.87 percent to $22.3 billion, while imports for the month rose 24.55 percent to $35.9 billion, the government said in a statement on Monday.

India's trade deficit in November was at $13.6 billion. Oil imports for the month grew 32.3 percent to $10.3 billion, the statement released by the trade ministry said.

Exports between April and November were at $192.7 billion.

Last month, the government admitted it had accidentally inflated the 2011 export figures by more than $9 billion, due to a glitch in the computer system.

(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)