NEW DELHI India's exports fell 4.16 percent year-on-year to $25.7 billion in May, a senior trade ministry official told reporters on Thursday, citing provisional data that showed the trade deficit widening over the previous month.

Imports declined an annual 7.36 percent to $41.9 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $16.3 billion for the month, said Anup Pujari, director general of foreign trade.

In April exports rose slightly after a contraction in March. April's trade deficit was $13.9 billion.

