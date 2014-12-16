MUMBAI Dec 16 A "phenomenal" rise in India's
gold imports is a concern and the government will watch the
impact from a recent easing in gold import rules, Trade
Secretary Rajeev Kher said on Tuesday.
Gold imports jumped 34 percent in November to $5.61 billion,
sending India's trade deficit to a 18 month high, data showed
late on Monday.
Despite the surge in gold imports, India late last month
scrapped a rule mandating traders to export 20 percent of all
gold imported into the country.
Kher, at an event in Mumbai, also said the rupee at
60-62 per dollar was good for exporters, although he added he
would be a "little more concerned" if the rupee falls further.
The rupee earlier dropped to a 13 month low of 63.54 to the
dollar on worries about the turmoil in global markets.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Meenakshi
Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)