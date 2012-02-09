BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI Feb 9 India's January exports rose 10.1 percent to $25.4 billion while imports rose 20.3 percent to $40.1 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.7 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday.
India's exports reached $242.8 billion between April and January, Khullar said, citing provisional data.
Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of sluggish growth in the United States and financial turbulence in the European Union, India's biggest trade partner. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
(Repeating to add more Ratings as of June 8, 2017.) Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: