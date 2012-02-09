NEW DELHI Feb 9 India's January exports rose 10.1 percent to $25.4 billion while imports rose 20.3 percent to $40.1 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.7 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday.

India's exports reached $242.8 billion between April and January, Khullar said, citing provisional data.

Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of sluggish growth in the United States and financial turbulence in the European Union, India's biggest trade partner. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)