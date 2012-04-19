NEW DELHI, April 19 India's exports rose an annual 21 percent to $303.7 billion for the fiscal year 2011/12, while imports rose 32.1 percent to $488.6 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday, citing provisional data.

The trade deficit was at $184.9 billion, Khullar told reporters.

The data shows India has beaten its target of about 20 percent exports growth set by the government, despite a slowdown in the major export destinations such as the United States and Europe.

But the country's high trade deficit could worsen its current account balance and further weaken the rupee. (Reporting by Annie Banerji and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)