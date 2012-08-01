NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's exports fell 5.45 percent to $25.1 billion in June, while imports fell 13.46 percent to $35.4 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $10.3 billion, government data showed on Wednesday.

After recording strong growth for much of last year, India's overseas sales have tanked, with officials blaming weak demand in the United States and Europe for the fall.

Exports between April and June fell 1.7 percent, totaling $75.2 billion. Oil imports for June fell 4.4 percent to $12.7 billion.

Weak exports and widening trade and current account deficits have added to India's economic gloom, as growth has slowed to its worst pace in nine years.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams)