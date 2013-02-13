NEW DELHI Feb 13 India's exports rose an annual 0.8 percent in January and imports for the month rose 6 percent, leaving a trade deficit of $20 billion, a senior trade ministry official said on Wednesday.

Exports between April and January fell 4.9 percent to $239.7 billion.

India's exports have fallen since last year as demand slowed from major sales destinations, adding to the country's economic gloom and heightening worries about its trade and current account deficits. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)