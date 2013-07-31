BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
NEW DELHI, July 31 India has increased an interest subsidy for some export goods to 3 percent from 2 percent and has extended that subsidy to include more items in a bid to prop up the country's flagging overseas sales, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.
Fighting a falling rupee and a widening current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent last fiscal year, India is taking steps to curb imports and boost exports.
India has revised down its export target to $325 billion for the 2013/14 fiscal year, Sharma said, from $350 billion earlier. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------