US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
(Corrects import milestone in first paragraph)
NEW DELHI Dec 11 India's trade deficit narrowed in November as exports rose, while imports hit the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years after gold shipments from overseas fell sharply, according to the trade ministry on Wednesday.
Last month's deficit stood at $9.22 billion, the trade ministry said, compared with $10.56 billion in October - a traditional gold buying season. The deficit had previously narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September.
Merchandise exports rose by 5.86 percent year-on-year in November to $24.6 billion.
Imports fell by 16.37 percent year-on-year to $33.83 billion. Gold and silver imports slumped 80.49 percent to $1.05 billion in November compared to a year earlier.
Gold purchases have been hit this year after India took steps to curb imports of the yellow metal, including imposing a record 10 percent import duty and requiring that 20 percent of imports be re-exported. (Reporting By Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday