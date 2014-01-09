NEW DELHI Jan 9 India will release trade data for December at 1100 IST (0530 GMT) on Friday, a trade ministry spokesman said.

India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.22 billion in November as exports rose, while imports hit the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years after gold shipments from overseas fell sharply. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)