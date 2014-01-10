NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's trade deficit widened
in December on slowing export growth which could pose pressure
on the country's fragile current account balance.
But imports continued to fall, driven by curbs on gold, the
country's second most expensive overseas purchase after oil.
The trade deficit stood at $10.14 billion
compared with $9.22 billion in November, a trade ministry
official said on Friday.
Merchandise exports rose 3.49 percent
year-on-year to $26.35 billion, slowing down from a 5.86 percent
pace in November.
Imports fell 15.25 percent year-on-year to
$36.49 billion led by a 68.83 percent year on year drop in gold
and silver imports.
India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has said he expects
a current account deficit of less than $50 billion, compared
with earlier estimates of $70 billion in the fiscal year ending
March.
The shortfall was a record $87.8 billion in the previous
12-month period which had precipitated a record fall in the
value of the rupee against the dollar last summer.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)