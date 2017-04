NEW DELHI Feb 11 India will release trade data for April-January period at 1230 IST (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a trade ministry statement said.

India's trade deficit widened to $10.14 billion in December on slowing exports growth, while imports fell 15.25 percent year-on-year to $36.49 billion after gold shipments from overseas fell sharply. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)