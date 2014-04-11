NEW DELHI, April 11 India's trade deficit widened in March on lower exports, increasing pressure on the country's current account balance.

The trade deficit stood at $10.51 billion in March, up from $8.13 billion in February, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Friday.

For the full 2013/14 fiscal year, the trade deficit stood at $138.59 billion compared with $190.34 billion in the previous year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)