NEW DELHI May 9 India's trade deficit narrowed in April on a fall in imports and an uptick in exports, easing pressure on the country's current account balance, government data showed.

The trade deficit stood at $10.09 billion, down from $10.51 billion in March, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Friday.

Merchandise exports rose 5.26 percent from a year earlier to $25.63 billion, after falling 3.15 percent in March.

Imports fell 15 percent year-on-year to $35.72 billion last month, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)