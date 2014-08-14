(Repeats with no change in text)

NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's exports in July rose 7.33 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pick-up in external demand, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports in July reached $27.73 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

The trade deficit stood at $12.23 billion, higher than $11.76 billion in June. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)