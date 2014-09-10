NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's finance ministry has decided not to impose anti-dumping duty on imports of solar panels, its trade and junior finance minister said on Wednesday.

"There was no notification. We allowed it to lapse," Nirmala Sitharaman said referring to an earlier plan by the government to impose anti-dumping duty.

New Delhi had ordered the imposition of the duty in May on the panels imported from the United States, China, Taiwan and Malaysia to protect domestic solar manufacturers. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)