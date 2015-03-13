NEW DELHI, March 13 India's trade deficit narrowed to a 17-month low of $6.8 billion in February as oil imports declined by over 55 percent from a month earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Imports fell an annual 15.66 percent last month year-on-year to $28.39 billion. Merchandise exports also declined 15.02 percent year-on-year to $21.55 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)