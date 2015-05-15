NEW DELHI May 15 India's merchandise exports contracted 13.96 percent in April, for the fifth straight month, dragged down by a slump in global demand, government data showed on Friday.

Trade deficit narrowed to $10.99 billion in April helped by a 42 percent year-on-year fall in oil imports, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 7.48 percent from a year earlier to $33.05 billion last month, while exports stood at $22.05 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)