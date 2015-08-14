NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's merchandise exports
contracted for the eighth straight month in July,
government data showed on Friday, marking a 10.3 percent drop
year-on-year because of continuing weak global demand.
The trade deficit widened to $12.8 billion last
month from $10.8 billion in June, the data released by the
Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Imports fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier to
$35.95 billion in July, while exports stood at $23.1 billion,
the data showed.
