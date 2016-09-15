NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's merchandise exports contracted 0.3 percent year-on-year to $21.5 billion in August, government data showed on Thursday.

Imports in August dropped 14.09 percent year-on-year to $29.2 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit for the month came in at $7.7 billion compared with $7.8 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)