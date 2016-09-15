BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's merchandise exports contracted 0.3 percent year-on-year to $21.5 billion in August, government data showed on Thursday.
Imports in August dropped 14.09 percent year-on-year to $29.2 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit for the month came in at $7.7 billion compared with $7.8 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago