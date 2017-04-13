NEW DELHI, April 13 India's trade deficit widened to a four-month high of $10.44 billion in March following a surge in merchandise imports, government data showed on Thursday.

Merchandise exports last month grew 28 percent to $29.23 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Imports, however, surged 45.25 percent on year to $39.67 billion in March. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)