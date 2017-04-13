US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW DELHI, April 13 India's trade deficit widened to a four-month high of $10.44 billion in March following a surge in merchandise imports, government data showed on Thursday.
Merchandise exports last month grew 28 percent to $29.23 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
Imports, however, surged 45.25 percent on year to $39.67 billion in March. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)