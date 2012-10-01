Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual exports fell 9.7 percent to $22.3 billion in August, while imports fell about 5.1 percent to $38 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.6 billion, government data showed on Monday.

India's overseas sales have fallen from year-ago levels in five of the past six months, with trade officials blaming weak demand in major export destinations like the United States and Europe.

Exports between April and August were $120 billion, the data showed. Oil imports for the month were up 2.96 percent at $12.88 billion.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jijo Jacob)