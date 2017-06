Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's exports fell 1.6 percent to $23.2 billion in October, while imports jumped 7.37 percent to $44.2 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $20.9 billion, according to a Commerce and Industry Ministry statement released on Monday.

Exports between April and October fell 6.2 percent to $166.9 billion, dragged down by slack demand from India's major export destinations in the United States and Europe.

Oil imports for October rose by 31.6 percent to $14.79 billion, the statement said. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by John Chalmers)