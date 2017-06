Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's February exports rose 4.25 percent from a year earlier to $26.3 billion, while imports rose 2.6 percent to $41.2 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.9 billion, trade ministry officials said on Monday.

Exports between April and February fell 4 percent year-on-year to $265.95 billion. Oil imports for the month of February rose about 15.5 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank jack Daniel)