Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India has increased an interest subsidy for some export goods to 3 percent from 2 percent and has extended that subsidy to include more items in a bid to prop up the country's flagging overseas sales, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.

Fighting a falling rupee and a widening current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent last fiscal year, India is taking steps to curb imports and boost exports.

India has revised down its export target to $325 billion for the 2013/14 fiscal year, Sharma said, from $350 billion earlier.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)