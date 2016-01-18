NEW DELHI Jan 18 India's merchandise exports in December shrank for a 13th straight month, falling 14.75 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The trade deficit for December came in at $11.66 billion compared with a provisional $9.8 billion a month ago, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 3.88 percent from a year earlier to $33.96 billion. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Krishna N. Das)