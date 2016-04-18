NEW DELHI, April 18 India's trade deficit narrowed for the third straight month in March to $5.07 billion, as imports shrank at a faster pace than exports, data showed on Monday.

Although exports for the year ending March were the weakest since 2010/11, down 15.85 percent from a year ago, the narrowing trade gap showed that India - the world's No.3 crude importer - has been a net beneficiary of the collapse in oil prices.

For the 2015/16 fiscal year that ended in March, the trade deficit stood at $118.5 billon, compared with $137.7 billon in the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)