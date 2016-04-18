REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's trade deficit narrowed for the third straight month in March to $5.07 billion, as imports shrank at a faster pace than exports, data showed on Monday.
Although exports for the year ending March were the weakest since 2010/11, down 15.85 percent from a year ago, the narrowing trade gap showed that India - the world's No.3 crude importer - has been a net beneficiary of the collapse in oil prices.
For the 2015/16 fiscal year that ended in March, the trade deficit stood at $118.5 billon, compared with $137.7 billon in the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)