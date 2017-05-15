US STOCKS-Wall St lower as fall in oil prices weigh
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
(Repeats to attach to the alerts)
NEW DELHI May 15 India's trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.
Merchandise exports rose 19.77 percent to $24.64 billion in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 49.07 percent to $37.88 billion, statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.