NEW DELHI Feb 1 India's December exports rose an annual 6.7 percent to $25 billion, while imports for the month rose 19.8 percent to $37.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $12.7 billion, the government said on Wednesday.

Exports between April-December rose 25.8 percent to $217.6 billion. Oil imports for the month rose 11.2 percent to $10.3 billion. Figures are rounded off.

Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of economic turbulence in the European Union, which is India's biggest trade partner.