NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's November exports are seen at $22.3 billion while imports for the month are seen at $35.9 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $13.6 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar told reporters on Friday.

Exports between April and November are seen up 33.2 percent from a year earlier to $192.7 billion, Khullar said, citing provisional data. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)