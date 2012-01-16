NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's December exports rose an estimated annual 6.7 percent to $25 billion, while imports for the month were at $37.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $12.8 billion, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Monday.

Exports between April-December rose 25.8 percent to $217.6 billion, Khullar said.

He added that the trade deficit for the full fiscal year that ends in March 31, was estimated between $155 billion to $160 billion.

Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of economic turbulence in the European Union, which is India's biggest trade partner. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Annie Banerji; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)