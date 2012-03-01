NEW DELHI, March 1 India's January exports rose 10.1 percent to $25.347 billion, while imports rose 20.3 percent to $40.1 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.8 billion, the government said on Thursday.

India's exports reached $242.8 billion between April and January, according to the data. Oil imports in January rose 26.78 percent to $12.32 billion

Indian exporters enjoyed record growth last fiscal year, but have struggled in recent months in the face of sluggish growth in the United States and financial turbulence in the European Union, India's biggest trade partner.