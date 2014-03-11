BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
NEW DELHI, March 11 India's trade deficit narrowed in February on a sharp fall in imports, which would further ease pressure on the country's current account balance.
The trade deficit stood at $8.13 billion, more than 40 percent lower from a year ago, the data released by the trade ministry showed on Tuesday.
Imports continued to fall, driven by a decline in oil import bill and curbs on gold, the country's second-most expensive overseas purchase after oil.
Merchandise exports fell 3.67 percent from a year earlier to $25.69 billion, compared with 3.8 percent growth in January.
Imports fell 17.09 percent year-on-year to $33.82 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)