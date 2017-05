A woman looks at an item as she shops at a food superstore in Ahmedabad, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI India's trade deficit in October widened to $10.16 billion compared with $8.34 billion in the previous month as gold imports more than doubled to $3.5 billion from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports grew 9.6 percent year-on-year to $23.5 billion in October, while imports expanded 8.11 percent year-on-year to $33.67 billion, the data showed.

