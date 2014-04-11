NEW DELHI, April 11 India will release its trade data for March on Friday at around 1300 hrs IST (0730 GMT), a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The trade deficit narrowed by more than 40 percent from a year ago to $8.13 in February on a sharp fall in imports, further easing pressure on the country's current account balance. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)